WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday night in Westfield, the St. Mary’s High School hosted its first Green & Gold Gala, a fundraiser and awards event to benefit the school.

This celebration was a night out to benefit the school and honor the legacy of the Sisters who helped establish St. Mary’s High School in 1899. Many in the past and present school community enjoyed each other’s company at the event, held at the Tekoa Country Club.

Principal Matthew Collins told 22News, “We’re here to celebrate the history of St. Mary’s High School, and how it started with the sisters of St. Joseph 124 years ago, and we’re here to celebrate this wonderful group of alumni; called the 7 from 57, who have really made a big difference in the lives of so many of the kids that have come to St. Mary’s.”

The first-ever Sisters of St. Joseph Medal of Honor was awarded to the 7 of 57 alumni, who donate money to help offset the costs of a Catholic education, making it more accessible. Those in attendance could also bid on several silent auction items to benefit the school.