MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the first event for the non profit achieve greatness, which Andrew Young started before his fentanyl poisoning death on March 8, 2022.

From 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday night, part of all the proceeds at River Hollow Family Golf Center went toward supporting this cause. And as both Paula and Phil Young told 22News, they see their son’s legacy as not how he passed away but how many he’s about to save.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is create education and awareness about how our son passed away but also to prevent that from happening to another family cause the worst thing a parent can do is dress their child for a casket,” said Phil.

The Young family wants everyone to know that this can happen to anyone and that knowing the risks can be a matter of life or death.

Andrew’s parents and family never worried about something like this happening as he was just a basketball loving and good guy. The Young’s told 22News that Andrew was given marijuana by someone he knew, but he wasn’t made aware of the fact that the marijuana contained fentanyl. Andrew then fell asleep and never woke up.

A story unfortunately similar to many across the country.

“We’re literally losing 300 people a day based on CDC stats and this stigma continues to be that this is an overdose, it’s not an overdose. This is a poisoning,” said Paula. “When you are given something that you do not know that is a poisoning, and that is where the narrative has to change.”

The Young’s have been speaking to politicians throughout the region looking for legislative change. State Senators Aaron Saunders and Jake Oliveira both came to the event Saturday to support the family and the cause.