Benefit triathlon ‘Try for Jimmy’ begins Sunday morning

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A benefit triathlon named ‘Tri for Jimmy’ will be held Sunday morning in western Massachusetts.

The triathlon will be starting at 8:00 am and will feature swimming, biking, and running as part of the triathlon’s activities.

The ‘Tri for Jimmy Triathlon Race’ will be held for a third year in a row at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield and it is an event for both beginners and experienced athletes.

Athletes will be able to participate in triathlons, duathlons, aqua bike as well as splash and dash events.

The ‘Sprint Triathlon’ will include a point-3 mile swim in Pequot Pond, a 13-mile bike, and a 3-mile run, there will also be a triathlon which will consist of a 300-yard swim, a 6-point-3 mile bike, and a 1-mile run.

The sporting event is hosted by Tater Racing in conjunction with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and social distancing is being asked of athletes, spectators, and volunteers.

All proceeds will go towards the Jimmy Fund and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.