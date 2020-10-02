Bennett Walsh resigns from Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bennett Walsh has resigned from his post as Superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

According to documents sent to 22News by Kevin Jourdain, Chair of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Board of Trustees, the board received the resignation of Bennett Walsh as Superintendent effective Friday.

Jourdain said in a statement:

“Today, the Board of Trustees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home received the resignation of Bennett Walsh as Superintendent effective today. As a result, the special meeting of the Board scheduled for October 5 has been cancelled. The Board of Trustees looks forward to a thoughtful and robust search process to fill this critical leadership position. The Board of Trustees will seek a candidate who is highly qualified and able to lead the facility to its full potential to provide our veterans with the outstanding care they so richly deserve. The Board is also fully engaged to ensure that the state’s commitments to implement the Pearlstein report recommendations are realized. The Board is also highly supportive of the current efforts to ensure that the capital needs of the Home are met and will continue to partner with state and federal leaders, healthcare providers, residents, families and other key stakeholders to make this vision a reality. There is much work ahead of us.”

You can read Bennett Walsh’s Letter of Resignation here: