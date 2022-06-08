SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday was a day of giving for Berkshire Bank which held its “X-DAY” events across Massachusetts.

In Springfield, bank members gathered at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street building 20 twin-sized beds for children in need.

22News was able to speak with one bank manager who tells us this event is a way for the bank to give back to the community.

“Across the entire footprint of the bank, the bank closes at 12 o’clock, for the rest of the day: all the employees go out to the various markets, like where we are here, to serve various nonprofits, to help our fellow neighbors and our communities that we live in and work in,” said Regional President Jim Hickson of Berkshire Bank.

This year’s X-DAY was the first one in-person for the bank in two years, the last two were virtual during the height of the pandemic.