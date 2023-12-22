CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many cultures comprise the population of western Massachusetts and during the Christmas season, they gravitate to the food that represents a taste of home.

Business was booming and the registers were ringing at Bernat’s Polish Deli. This beloved deli/bakery is the one stop shop for many here in the heart of Chicopee.

The city has a large Polish-American community and they love to celebrate Christmas with food from Bernat’s. Many come for their spicy and savory kielbasa or their delectable cheese and potato pierogis, while others come for the wide assortment of treats and baked goods like babkas.

Owner Gregory Bernat told 22News that the time is now to grab all of things you need for you traditional Christmas feast, “We suggest not waiting until the last minute tomorrow, but as it stands now we have tons of everything in stock and we’re keeping up with it as best we can. Tomorrow might be a little hairier so I would suggest coming earlier.”

Bernat told 22News that culturally Christmas is meatless so they have plenty of seafood options for customers like carp and heron but they also have plenty of kielbasa and ham to go around.

They are open Friday until 7:00 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., so be sure to stop on by before it’s too late.