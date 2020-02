SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bernie Sanders has announced he will be hosting a rally in Springfield Friday, February 28.

The rally will take place at the MassMutual Center Exhibition A and B. Bernie is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., however, doors will be open at 6:00 p.m.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are scheduled to have a game at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Drivers may encounter heavy traffic in the area.