Bernie Sanders opens campaign office in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the grand opening of the Bernie Sanders campaign office on the corner of Hillside and Cherry streets.

Dozens of Bernie Sanders supporters gathered at the new campaign office to celebrate its opening. 22News spoke with Bernie Sanders’ Massachusetts Field Director, Daniel Moraff, to find out why he chose Holyoke for a campaign office.

Moraff told 22Mews, “So we’ve been putting our field offices in places where poor and working people have been forced essentially cluster or have clustered, built communities that are going to go for Bernie Sanders on election day.”

He also has campaign offices in Lowell and Attleboro.

Bernie Sander is locked in a tight race with former vice president Joe Biden, heading into South Carolina this weekend. According to the latest NBC News/Marist poll released on Monday, Biden holds a narrow lead with 27 percent of likely voters, while Senator Sanders gets 23 percent.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer comes in at 15 percent, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent. Senator Elizabeth Warren is polling at 8 percent in South Carolina while Senator Amy Klobuchar is at 5 percent.