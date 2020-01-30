1  of  3
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Best Buy draws in gameday fans with ‘big-screen sales’

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For some sports fans, watching the Superbowl on a newly purchased giant screen TV is a treat that’s tough to resist.

This year’s big seller at Best Buy in the Holyoke Mall measures 82 inches to catch all the football action.

Employees at Best Buy told 22News that some of the television sets have been sold, but they’re expecting sales to pick up on Saturday and even in the hours before the big game kick off on Super Bowl Sunday.

One customer said “the big-screen sales” depend on how many hardcore fans feel the absence of Tom Brady and his teammates from the Superbowl this year.

