Best friend of woman hit by car in Agawam asking community to send her birthday cards

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a year has passed since Sue Stenta was hit by a car in front of the Stop & Shop in Agawam. Her recovery has been a long and slow process but her best friend Dave is hoping to make her upcoming birthday a special one.

Dave posted a TikTok video Thursday in hopes of it grabbing the attention of people and helps make Sue’s birthday this Saturday very special. Dave is asking people to send birthday card’s to Sue!

Sue was on her way into work at the Stop & Shop in Agawam on July 29, 2020 when she stopped to fix her masks. At that very moment, a vehicle hit her and another woman, as well as damaging the entrance to the store. Since then, Sue has been recovering and having a rough time, according to Dave.

“I know it sound’s crazy, but hey, this is my friend and I would do anything for her.” Dave McCausland (@daveunleashed)

Send a birthday card to Sue at the following address:

Sue Stenta

638 Belmont Ave, Apt 3R

Springfield, MA 01108