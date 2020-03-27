Bethany Assembly of God hosts food bank for COVID-19 relief efforts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In accordance with Governor Baker’s ban on gatherings, churches have been forced to close.

Some churches are continuing to provide food to those who are in need. The food bank at the Bethany Assembly of God church in Agawam remains open so they can continue serving families who are struggling especially during this difficult time.

“Right now, we’re trying to give some people some hope and also trying to meet the needs,” said Reverand Stephen Thee of Bethany Assembly. “There are a lot of people who have fallen on hard times as a result of the current situation so we want to be able to fill that gap and meet those needs in the community.”

Bethany Assembly told 22News it is taking precautions to protect people from getting the coronavirus. The food bank is taking place outside and is also a drive up.

It is limiting the number of volunteers who also must be wearing rubber gloves. Plenty of hand sanitizer is also available. First-time guests of the food bank must bring a picture ID as well as a piece of mail with their current address on it.