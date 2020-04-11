“Better Than Bandanas Masks” family makes 1,200 face masks for essential workers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As the demand for personal protective equipment increases, people have been banding together to start making masks for essential workers within the community.

In response to the lack of facemasks for essential workers, Alexandria Vassallo, a special education teacher in Westfield public schools, joined the group “Better Than Bandanas Masks.”

Vassallo told 22News taking part in creating the masks has become a family effort with her husband and four kids, the youngest being seven years old.

Whether it is cutting the material, ironing, or sewing, each family member has taken part in giving back. In total, the family has created and donated 1,200 masks.









photo courtesy: “Better Than Bandanas Masks”

“We are doing it for everybody,” said Vassallo. “We are doing it to make sure everyone is taken care of and safe. My kids are seeing how other people have been affected by this, and what they are doing really matters to help the community. “

Vassallo said she is thankful for the local help and donations of materials and supplies, including the efforts of Jim Wiggs of the Westfield Emergency Management Agency.

Wiggs told 22News that when he learned that fabric materials weren’t considered essential, he went to the Walmart in Westfield to ask for help.

“Walmart generously donated almost $1100 worth of material to make these masks that the ladies need,” said Wiggs. “They’ve been spending out of their own pockets and receiving some donations, but Walmart made a very generous donation.”

“Better Than Bandanas Masks” has maintained its goal of distributing masks to essential workers all over Western Massachusetts.

One of them hits close to home for Vassallo’s husband who is in the Army National Guard. He recently got a call from his commander who needed masks for those providing aid at the Soldier’s home in Holyoke.

Donations have also gone to the Chicopee Police Department, senior facility Liberty Manor, and next is the West Springfield Police Department.

If you would like to help, the Vassallo family asks to contact them through their Facebook page, Better Than Bandanas Masks.