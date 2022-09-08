SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are calling on residents to be aware of Bitcoin scams that aim to steal money from vulnerable people, by asking for money through cryptocurrency.

The department issued a release on Thursday reminding people that no legitimate business will ask for payment in either cryptocurrency or gift cards. It’s a common scamming tactic to try and receive money through crypto since it’s essentially untraceable.

They’re telling residents and businesses that if someone calls attempting this type of scam: just hang up.