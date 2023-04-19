WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A joint warning is being issued from the West Springfield Police Department and West Springfield Department of Public Works for residents to be vigilant of water testing scams, amidst the current water boil order.

West Springfield Police have received reports from residents that individuals are visiting homes unsolicited, offering water testing at a cost of $150 to be released from the boil water order. The Town of West Springfield said in a release sent to 22News, to be advised that the water testing service is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Town of West Springfield and they urge all residents in the affected area to continue to follow the boil water order until otherwise officially notified by the Town of West Springfield.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, the Town of West Springfield says to keep the following in mind:

Beware of unsolicited offers to do water testing. Calmly but firmly tell the solicitors you are not interested and tell them to leave your property. If they refuse your instructions, call the police.

Do not let solicitors inside of your home.

Be vigilant on behalf of your neighbors; scams often target senior citizens.

Call the police if you have questions, or if unfamiliar people or companies appear at your door or in your neighborhood. All solicitors are required to register with the police department.

Any questions or concerns regarding the order, please contact the Water Department at (413) 263-3233.