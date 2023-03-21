HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beyond Walls has once again partnered with the City of Holyoke, Nueva Esperanza, and El Corazón de Holyoke to produce street murals this summer throughout the south Holyoke neighborhood.

Beyond Walls is looking for building owners interested in street murals being created on the side of their buildings located from High Street to South Holyoke. They are accepting applications through April 16 on their website.

Over the last few years, Beyond Walls created several street murals in downtown Holyoke with several themes, including Puerto Rican cultural pride. There are a total of nine murals painted in Holyoke.

44 Clemente Street – “Father and Baby Moose” by Bordalo II (The Big Trash Animals series 2147 High Street – “Tun Cutum PÁ” by Don Rimx (rooted in a mural of musician Jesus Cepeda Brenes) 363 Main Street – “Iguana-boina” by Rafique (represents the goddess form of iguana-boina) 57 Hamilton Street – “La Danza” by David Zayas 387 Main Street #2 – EL ARCOIRIS “fun little guys” by Golden305 (a tribute to an after-school program created by Nueva Esperanza) 341 Main Street – by Repoe9 and Teck3% 400 Main Street – “Yagrumo” by Vero Rivera (the Yagrumo leaf represents the duality of the Puerto Rican diaspora) 451 High Street – Toaster by Bikismo, Golden305, 305Ange (Bikismo’s iconic symbol painted around the world) 387 Main Street – “Chromoji” by Bikismo (a fictional emoji reflecting scenery from the Caribbean)

Building owners interested will need to sign a wall agreement that will allow artists to create murals on the property and provide access to water, electricity and storage. Ideal locations for the murals are high visible and centrally located areas, large windowless walls, at least two stories, smooth surfaces with little peeling, and access to the ground level below the wall.

Funding for the five murals has come from Holyoke’s Office of Planning and Economic Development after the City Council approved money from Impact Fees on the city’s cannabis revenue. Other funding comes from individual donations and foundation grants.