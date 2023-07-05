CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beautifying cities across the state with art is the mission of one non-profit group that is working on a piece in Hampden County.

If you head to downtown Chicopee, you may catch a glimpse of artists painting murals on buildings near Chicopee City Hall. They are sponsored by the organization ‘Beyond Walls.’

Polish artist, Bezt is the artist behind this large mural that you can find on 10 Center street. Another mural close by is being done by a Portuguese street artist.

The Founder of Beyond Walls told 22News, they believe cities best thrive when they are full of art. “There is a creative economy. This is community development but its also economic development,” Says Beyond Walls Founder and CEO, Al Wilson. “Groups will come to see this art that comes from different cultural backgrounds, perhaps socioeconomic backgrounds, a conversation will start and then they move on to take in the next piece of art, our hope is that they stay for a cup of coffee, that the economic output here.”