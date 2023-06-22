WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kamp for Kids, a beloved summer day camp designed for children and young adults with and without disabilities, is set to kick off its season with a vibrant event called “Kamp Welcome Day.”

The open house will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the picturesque Camp Togowauk, nestled at 754 Russell Road in Westfield.

Distinguished guests, including State Senator John Velis, public officials, representatives from BHN (Behavioral Health Network), and parents and friends of Kamp for Kids, will gather to commemorate the camp’s commitment to fostering growth, inclusion, and, above all, a fun-filled summer for its campers. The event will feature a brief program, during which elected officials and BHN staff will share inspiring remarks.

The inspiring story behind Kamp for Kids traces back to its founder, Judy Hoyt. Motivated by her son Rick, Judy established the camp to create an inclusive haven for children and young adults. Rick, a cherished member of the community, sadly passed away in May 2023 at the age of 61. He garnered widespread recognition for his participation in numerous Boston Marathons alongside his father, Dick.

A highlight of the day will be the ‘Kampers’ themselves, who will showcase their creativity and talents through engaging skits, heartwarming songs, and captivating artwork. These demonstrations will provide a glimpse into the fantastic experiences and friendships that Kamp for Kids cultivates.

Nestled within the enchanting Camp Togowauk on Russell Road, Kamp for Kids warmly welcomes children and young adults between the ages of 3 and 22, embracing both individuals with disabilities and those without. The camp offers an array of enriching activities, including a refreshing spray park, expressive arts, outdoor education, arts and crafts, and non-competitive sports.

Operating throughout July and August, Kamp for Kids welcomes around 150 ‘Kampers’ across three sessions each summer. This year, the camp will run from July 10 to August 18, from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. For those seeking more information about the camp and its offerings, visit their official website.