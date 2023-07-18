WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network (BHN) will be hosting an open house for their summer day camp for kids, Kamp for Kids on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from BHN, the event features a brief program with remarks by state and elected officials and staff, and the “Kampers” will be giving a demonstration that they prepare of their creative work including skits, songs, and artwork.

State Senator John Velis, representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services (DDS), BHN leadership, and parents and friends of Kamp for Kids™ will be at the open house “Kamp Welcome Day” on Tuesday. The open house is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Camp Togowauk located at 754 Russell Road in Westfield.

Kamp for Kids is located at Camp Togowauk and is for children and young adults aged 5-20 and is available for anyone that is both with and without disabilities. The camp offers the chance to experience growth, inclusion, and fun in a summer camp setting that includes a spray park, expressive arts, outdoor education, arts & crafts, and non-competitive sports.

Kamp for Kids is every summer during July and August with around 150 Kampers over three sessions. This year, Kamp runs from July 10 through August 18, Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.