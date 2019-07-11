Bible camp students learn to go “above and beyond” in faith and science

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 130 children attending Vacation Bible Camp helped at St. Michael’s Parish in East Longmeadow into a salute to America’s space program.

Their focus: landing astronauts on Mars.

“We really want the kids to understand that everything in the universe that is visible is an expression of God,” Religious Education Director, Rose Stella, explained.

The nine-year-olds have worked on the “To Mars and Beyond” project during the month of July. The project fits well into the bible camp mission of going “above and beyond” to help others.

The children have learned a lot and we’re excited to share their new knowledge of space and space exploration with their parents.

“I’ve learned about constellations, different stars,” Matthew Permell said. “But I won’t tell them too much.”

Matthew didn’t want to give away too much because his parents will attend an “above and beyond” presentation prepared by the children and their bible camp counselors.

Not only has the seven-day camp provided some summer recreation for these children, but they’ve taken a giant leap toward showing how science and religion can work hand in hand.