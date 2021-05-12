Bicycle education, tune-ups and food event open to public in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local organizations are holding an event in Holyoke to promote bicycle safety.

The event is free and open to the public that is located at Nueva Esperanza on 413 Main Street in Holyoke from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to learn about several organizations offering bicycle education, supplies offered, food distribution, and a free bicycle tune-up (air, brakes, and chain check).

The ValleyBike organization formed a committee to host the event while biking in Holyoke has become easier now that many street projects are done, with more in the works. The Committee’s main goal is to make residents feel safe biking and walking in Holyoke.

Information provided during the event will include the following:

Neighbor to Neighbor will be distributing food with the assistance of Nueva Esperanza

ValleyBike will be offering free test rides and distributing free annual passes to eligible residents

Bike tune-ups will be provided by RadSpringfield – the community bike shop at Make-It Springfield

MassBike Connecticut River Valley Chapter will be providing free bike lights

Holyoke Biking and Pedestrian Committee will be providing information regarding biking and walking improvements and helping with bike adjustments.

RadSpringfield– the community bike shop at Make-It Springfield will be providing bike adjustments and advice at the event. Their shop offers bike repairs and RadSpringfield has been working with other Springfield community groups to outfit refugees with bikes to help them with crucial transportation needs.

MassBike Connecticut River Valley Chapter will be providing free bike lights as part of their #LightsBrigade which helps bicyclists who do not have lights on their bikes to see and be seen better when they are riding at night.

ValleyBike Share will be helping people sign up for our free annual Access Pass funded in part by the Community Foundation of Western Ma. The Passes are usually $10 but are free again in 2021 to help people affected by the pandemic. There will be a free drawing for some goodies and the first 20 people who arrive will receive a ValleyBike face mask or reflector.