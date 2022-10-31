EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the bicyclist victim as 62-year-old Michael Wilson of Springfield.

William Lowe Jr., 27, of Feeding Hills attended an arraignment in Palmer District Court Monday morning. Lowe pled not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident causing death, and driving with a suspended license after being charged in the state of Connecticut with DUI BAC over.

On October 27 around 6:20 p.m., Wilson was riding a bicycle on North Main Street in East Longmeadow, when he was struck by an SUV allegedly driven by Lowe near the intersection of Speight Arden.

When police arrived, Wilson appeared unresponsive with agonal breathing and bleeding from the head, according to a criminal docket, provided by the Trial Court of Massachusetts District Court Department. Wilson was taken to Springfield’s Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Lowe turned himself into the East Longmeadow Police Department the next day but is being accused of driving away after the crash. After a law enforcement officer, Michael Ingalls, sat with Lowe, Lowe mentions that he was on his way to work with his GPS on.

William Lowe appears at an arraignment in Palmer District Court.

Lowe says the victim appeared to be like a deer in headlights, in front of his car. He notes to law enforcement that he didn’t have a chance to stop or break while going the speed limit. The speed limit in the area is posted at 25 and 35 miles per hour, and people who live in the area say it’s rarely obeyed.

Lowe stated that he “freaked out, and that was it.” He ended up pulling his vehicle into a Walgreens parking lot to recuperate since he was freaking out and trying to understand what just happened.

A woman witness says she was traveling north on North Main Street in the area of the accident. She says she saw Wilson riding his bicycle and then as she passed him she heard a loud hit. She ended up turning her vehicle around to get Wilson’s help and believes a dark-colored car indeed hit him and never stayed at the accident scene.

Charges were made based on how Lowe continued to operate a vehicle on a public way in the town of East Longmeadow and knowingly collided with the victim, Wilson. Ingalls says this caused the death of Wilson, failing to stop and give information or help the victim that was in the roadway at the time of the incident.

Lowe is now being held with $5,000 bail. This bail was waived from $10,000. The defendant has the right to bail to review or potential bail revocation. If the bail is paid for by the defendant, he is ordered to not drive an automotive motor vehicle as his suspension will still be in place.

A pre-trial is scheduled for November 28.