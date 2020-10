SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Bay Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the 23-year-old man died at Baystate Medical Center Wednesday night.

Police were called to the crash just before 5 p.m. where a bicyclist and a semi-truck crashed near the intersection of Bay Street and Roosevelt Avenue. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.