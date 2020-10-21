Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by semi-truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to an area hospital with injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Bay Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh described the man’s injuries as serious.







Police were called to the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m., involving the bicyclist and a semi-truck near the intersection of Bay Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Walsh said the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the serious crash.