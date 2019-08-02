Bicyclists need to follow rules of the road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It can be very dangerous to ride a bike on a busy roadway, even if there are designated bike lanes.

Just like driving a motor vehicle- when riding a bike you have to follow the rules as the road.

Anytime a bicyclist is on the road, they have the right-of-way so drivers must yield to them. However, bike riders have to use their hand signals to let other people on the road aware of their intentions.

Riding a bike on a main road can be extremely dangerous and requires riders to pay attention. Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that bike riders can be charged the same as drivers, who are reckless on the road.

“They are. You can be charged with an OUI on a bicycle because obviously, it’s dangerous it could cause yourself to get hurt or others to get hurt in the crash so the rules are the same,” said Wilk.

It is legal for bicycles to be on the sidewalks if they are uncomfortable riding on the road.

Edward Martin-Sagan of Chicopee told 22News, “I feel a lot safer on the sidewalk. I just can’t see myself in between two big trailer trucks or buses or concrete trucks or whatever you want to call it. Really I don’t know these people take their chances.”

Also, it is legal for riders to be on the opposite of the road, it’s just very dangerous.

It’s also important to remember that under Massachusetts law, anyone under 16 must wear a helmet when riding a bike, but everyone should wear one at all times to be safe.