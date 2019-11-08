Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Hampden County hold benefit to change lives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Brothers, sisters, and brewers were among those who gathered at the Log Cabin Thursday night to raise money for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Hampden County.

The organization is based in Springfield but serves all of Hampden County, providing adult mentors to young people in need.

Despite the far-reaching service area, the Big Brothers and Big Sisters have to raise all of their own funds.

Thursday, the Log Cabin gathered community members and 25 local brewers to do just that. The money raised goes directly to funding programs that change lives.

David Beturne, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County told 22News, “It’s really about giving them opportunities. A lot of the kids we work with don’t necessarily have those opportunities so we are happy to be able to give that to them.”

Well over 300 people contributed, allowing the organization to continue serving hundreds of children.