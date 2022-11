SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy’s and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.

The event intends to feed the homeless and less fortunate families. The event starts at 1:00 p.m. over at 995 Boston Road in Springfield and runs till 5:00 p.m Saturday Night.