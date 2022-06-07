WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced Tuesday a list of bands and singers that will perform on the Court of Honor stage this year.

The list of performers include All-4-One, The Yardbirds, Alien Ant Farm, Baha Men and more. Here is the full list of performers and when they will be at The Big E:

Modern English “I Melt With You” – September 16-18, 2 p.m.

KT Tunstall “Suddenly I See” – September 17, 8 p.m.

The Yardbirds “For Your Love” – September 19-20, 8 p.m.

Canned Heat “Going Up the Country” – September 21-22, 2 p.m.

The Main Squeeze “Sunday Morning” – September 21, 8 p.m.

Johnnyswim “Ring the Bells”

Tai Verdes “A-O-K” – September 23, 8 p.m.

DJ Jazzy Jeff From DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – September 24, 8 p.m.

Boogie Wonder Band Celebrated Disco Revue – September 26-27, 8 p.m.

José Feliciano “El Ultimo Adiós” – September 28-29, 2 p.m.

All-4-One “I Swear” September 28, 8 p.m.

ERNEST “Flower Shops” – September 29, 8 p.m.

Baha Men “Who Let The Dogs Out” – September 20-October 2, 2 p.m.

Alien Ant Farm “Smooth Criminal” – September 30, 8 p.m.

American Authors “Best Day of My Life” – October 1, 8 p.m.

John Waite “Missing You” – October 2, 8 p.m. & September 22, 8 p.m.

The Court of Honor stage is located in front of the Coliseum and hosts daily shows from 12, 2 and 8 p.m. All shows at the stage are free with admission to the state fair and seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.

The Big E is held from September 16 through October 2 this year. There will also be performances at the Big E Arena during the state fair, which includes Dropkick Murphys, Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert and Chase Rice & Jimmy Allen.