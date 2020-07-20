Big E Bakery offering drive-up service, online ordering

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E Bakery continues to share its tasty desserts on the weekends during the “Summer weekends at Storrowton Village.”

Fans can now order them online or in person and have The Big E cream puffs and eclairs all summer long.

You can drive up to the New England Center to order singles, three-packs and six-packs for a special occasion, surprise dessert or a tasty treat after work.

22News spoke with E.J. Dean, operator of the bakery. He told us he hopes the desserts bring some normalcy back to the community.

“It’s something of The Big E that we know from year in and year out, it’s that same great taste, it’s that same great filling, and it reminds you of those yesteryears that just makes The Big E awesome,” Dean expressed.

The bakery will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about The Big E Bakery and online ordering details, click here.