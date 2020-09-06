Big E bakery providing local residents with fair food during pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 may have denied us the full Big E experience this year, but the Big E bakery is open weekends to provide us with a taste of the Great New England Fair.

Visitors came from as far away as New Jersey to indulge themselves with the legendary Big E Cream Puffs, which they admit aren’t available anywhere else.

That plus the desire to help the Big E motivated Nancy Michaud to make their trip to West Springfield from her home in Vernon, Connecticut.

Michaud told 22News, “We frequently visit the Big E. It’s one of our favorite things to do. Cream Puffs, so we decided to help support the initiative during COVID time.”

The Big E Bakery will be open all day labor day and during the succeeding weekend all day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.