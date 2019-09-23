Big E causing heavy traffic on Morgan Sullivan Bridge during reconstruction

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a lot more traffic on the Morgan Sullivan Bridge, thanks to the Big E.

MassDOT is replacing the bridge that carries Suffield Street and Memorial Avenue over the Westfield River.

The new bridge will be widened to include four lanes for vehicles. New sidewalks will also be added in several locations, where currently none exist, and connect to the Doering Middle School and the Big E.

One man from Connecticut told 22News he thought the traffic was typical for the time of year.

“It wasn’t bad at all. It was pretty much regular fair traffic. It wasn’t actually bad this time. Maybe the protesters stopped it a little, but it was pretty decent, not bad at all,” said Marcus Jarman.

More than 176,000 attended the fair yesterday which broke an all-time attendance record which added to the local traffic.

The bridge project will also reconstruct and add new traffic signals to three intersections including Memorial Ave at River Street, Springfield Street at Main Street and Springfield Street at Walnut Street.