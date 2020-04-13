Big E COVID-19 testing site closed Monday due to severe weather

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Security told us that they closed the testing site Monday at The Big E, due to the severe weather.

Testing efforts have ramped up across the state, as the Baker Administration tries to get more frontline workers tested for COVID-19. First responders were the first to receive free drive-thru testing at The Big E when the site opened last Thursday.

Now, grocery store and supermarket workers are eligible for testing, by scheduling an appointment. They would have been getting tested Monday, but testing was put on hold, due to the heavy rain and strong winds.

All appointments must be made in advance by the worker’s supervisor or manager, and you do not need to show symptoms to be eligible.

COVID-19 Testing is expected to resume at The Big E Fairgrounds on Tuesday.