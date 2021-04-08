Big E COVID-19 vaccination site start date announced

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The vaccination site at the Big E in West Springfield will start on April 20.

Mayor Will Reichelt announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will start at the Eastern States Exposition regional vaccination site at Noon that Tuesday. The site will be administering the Moderna vaccine and appointments will be made available on Wednesday, April 14 online.

The Town of West Springfield will include the communities of Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland to provide vaccination services from the Transportation Building located at Gate 1 of the Big E.

Massachusetts residents 16 years or older are expected to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination on April 19.