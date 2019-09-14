Big E didn’t have usual weekend traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cloudy and rather chilly morning at the Big E on Saturday.

That didn’t stop one visitor from traveling from Connecticut to experience the fair for the first time.

“We already had our tickets and this was the day I could get off work so we’re going to come no matter what but hopefully the weather holds out for us,” said Marissa Anderson

The Big E notoriously creates a lot of traffic around West Springfield because of the thousands of visitors every day. However, on Saturday morning, things were moving just fine.

Big E visitors were shocked at how easy it was to get around. “We left extra early in the day expecting a lot of traffic. It was just really easy there was almost nothing” said Joey Frenier.

A number of police officers are directing traffic to make sure traffic flows as smoothly as possible.

The big E is also offering weekend shuttles from several locations, and King Ward is running shuttles from MGM.