Big E final preparations

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Final preparations were underway at The Big E Thursday night as the fairgrounds open on Friday.

Vendors were taking advantage of every last minute before the big day on Friday. The fairgrounds were filled with staff, and vehicles all day. One vendor told 22News after a year off, The Big E needs to be big, and they plan to make it happen.

Danielle Polastry with the Wurst Haus Tent told 22News, “We really upped our game this year under the Wurst Haus Tent. Food and beverage-wise, entertainment-wise, we have a lot of pop-up surprises. We have beer tasting throughout the fair so we really made it something memorable.”

Don’t forget to bring your masks. While face coverings are needed inside buildings, tents that are not fully open count as indoors as well, which means you’ll need one there when not eating and drinking.