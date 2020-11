WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E Golden Ticket promotion for a lifetime pass to the Big E sold out in a little over a minute on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Big E’s Twitter, the $1,000 tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and sold out in a minute and two seconds after going on sale.

The Golden Ticket offers lifetime admission to the Big E for its holder and an accompanying guest, along with free parking, and a host of annual surprises and benefits. The tickets are nontransferable.