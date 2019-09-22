Big E holds vigil for Beulah the Elephant

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vigil is being held at the Big E for Beulah the Elephant who died last week.

The Big E said on Wednesday that Beulah died of natural causes at the age of 54.

They confirmed to 22News later that week that she died from a heart attack.

Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy told 22News they don’t regret having an elephant of that age at the fair.

But protesters say the elephant shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

Terry Cincone told 22News, “I think it’s totally wrong. I don’t think an animal belongs in a fair or a circus or anything else. I think they belong in a sanctuary, but definitely not in a fair.”

Beulah’s presence at the big E has been a topic of controversy for years now.

The Commerford Family, owners of Beulah, are asking for space to grieve.