Big E inspired event benefits American Legion Post in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Legion Post 207 hosted an outdoor event Saturday night in West Springfield to keep The Big E spirit alive.

The event was called “No Big E? Let’s Have Fun Anyway!” People were invited to come out, while maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

Those who attended Saturday could dine in or order food to go, enjoy a drink and listen to live music, courtesy of the band “Gentleman Jack.”

The American Legion partnered with the West Springfield Lions Club for this event in efforts to bring business to the post and raise money to help support the community and veterans. The Lions Club would normally be vending at The Big E fair at this time.

President of the West Springfield Lions Club, John Ledue, told 22News, “It’s been kind of hard, that was our only fundraiser. There are still organizations that rely on us for donations but we can’t do it if we don’t have an avenue to raise funds.”

You can come out and show your support at their next event. It will be held on Sunday, November 1 with an Oktoberfest style meal and music.