Big E looking for creative entries for 2021 fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you sew, create crafts, or have a new delicious recipe to share? If you do, Big E organizers want you to enter one of their many categories for this year’s fair.

The Big E’s Creative Arts Department said this is a chance for your art to be on display along with the works of other creators, including youth and adults.

The deadline to enter is Monday, August 16, and entries must be dropped off or mailed in before the Fair begins in September. Exhibitors have the chance to receive awards and ribbons and your entries will be on display for three weeks, from Sept. 17 through Oct. 3.

If you have any questions, please contact creativearts@thebige.com or call 413-205-5015.