Big E lost and found still holding hundreds of unclaimed items

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As The Big E hits its final weekend, over 1-million visitors took away good memories, full stomachs, and fun souvenirs.

But, for as much is taken away from the festival, a lot is left behind.

The Big E lost and found is a mash of mystery. Hundreds of items are lost every year, yours could still be found.

Noreen Tassinari, at The Big E Lost and Found, told 22News, “At this point there gave been 748 items turned in and 340 returned, that is only 45 percent. Some people have lost some unusual things over the years too. One crutch, a toolbox, so strange items. Large items, carriages, and strollers.”

If you’re heading out to The Big E Saturday there is still plenty to do.

Viral star Mason Ramsey will be performing along with Carley Rae Jepsen, while the Corvette Club of Western Mass shows off some classic cars.