WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is the first day of the Big E, which runs through October 2.

Gates open up at 8:00 A.M. for the fair’s 17-day run.



The festivities begin Friday with “Be A Kid for A Day,” with all tickets costing $10; down from the usual price of $15 for adults.



It is also Military Appreciation Day, so active and retired military personnel can get in for free with a valid ID.

Once you are in, there is plenty to see and do. There are rides, agricultural competitions, the Avenue of States, live music, and of course, the food. New food items this year include apple fries, maple cotton candy, craft cider, and a chocolate cream puff at the Big E Bakery.

Also new this year is the Front Porch, which is where you will find more food choices, a flower truck, and local shops selling furniture and décor.