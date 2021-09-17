Big E opening: Hours, special days, shuttle buses, and more

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England’s Great State Fair, The Big E, opens Friday morning, for the first time since 2019. During the next 17 days, the fair will attract visitors from across the Northeast. 22News is working for you with some things to keep in mind before you go.

Remember Your Mask!

West Springfield recently implemented an indoor mask mandate, which means you will need to be masked-up while visiting the Better Living Center, the Young Building, the buildings on the Avenue of States, and all other indoor spaces at the fair.

Parking and Shuttle Bus Information

Parking at the Big E is cash-only, so be sure to have at least $10 on hand if you are parking in the main lot at Gate 9; located at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Circuit Avenue.

The fair is also encouraging people to take the King Gray shuttle to get to the Big E. On Saturdays and Sundays, a free shuttle is offered from Union Station (Gate 24) in Springfield.

There is also a shuttle from the Enfield Square Mall that operates on weekends. The cost for that shuttle is $5. Buses there leave every 30 minutes from the former Macy’s department store.

More information on Big E shuttle buses

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gates, or can be purchased online at thebige.com – In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission, and must be purchased separately.

Click here for ticket information.

Hours

The gates at the Big E open at 8 A.M. every day. Buildings, exhibits, and the Craft Common open up at 10 A.M. The Midway is open Sunday through Thursday 11 A.M. to 10 P.M., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 11 P.M.

Special Theme Days

Each day at the fair features a different theme, with some days having multiple themes. Here is a listing:

September 17 – Military Appreciation Day & Be A Kid for a Day

September 18 – Maine Day & 4-H and FFA Day

September 19 – Storrowton Day

September 20 – Salute to West Springfield

September 21: Rhode Island Day & Salute to Holyoke

September 22: Connecticut Day

September 23: Massachusetts Day

September 24: New Hampshire Day

September 25: Vermont Day

September 26: Grange Day

September 27: Salute to Springfield

September 28: Salute to Chicopee

September 29: Salute to Agawam

September 30: Salute to Westfield

October 1: Harvest New England Day

October 2: October Fun Day

October 3: Salute to Special Olympics

Click here for more information on hours and special theme days at the fair