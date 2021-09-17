Big E opening: Hours, special days, shuttle buses, and more

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England’s Great State Fair, The Big E, opens Friday morning, for the first time since 2019. During the next 17 days, the fair will attract visitors from across the Northeast. 22News is working for you with some things to keep in mind before you go.
Remember Your Mask!
West Springfield recently implemented an indoor mask mandate, which means you will need to be masked-up while visiting the Better Living Center, the Young Building, the buildings on the Avenue of States, and all other indoor spaces at the fair.
Parking and Shuttle Bus Information
Parking at the Big E is cash-only, so be sure to have at least $10 on hand if you are parking in the main lot at Gate 9; located at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Circuit Avenue.
The fair is also encouraging people to take the King Gray shuttle to get to the Big E. On Saturdays and Sundays, a free shuttle is offered from Union Station (Gate 24) in Springfield.
There is also a shuttle from the Enfield Square Mall that operates on weekends. The cost for that shuttle is $5. Buses there leave every 30 minutes from the former Macy’s department store.
More information on Big E shuttle buses
Tickets
Tickets can be purchased at the gates, or can be purchased online at thebige.com – In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission, and must be purchased separately.
Click here for ticket information.
Hours
The gates at the Big E open at 8 A.M. every day. Buildings, exhibits, and the Craft Common open up at 10 A.M. The Midway is open Sunday through Thursday 11 A.M. to 10 P.M., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 11 P.M.
Special Theme Days
Each day at the fair features a different theme, with some days having multiple themes. Here is a listing:
September 17 – Military Appreciation Day & Be A Kid for a Day
September 18 – Maine Day & 4-H and FFA Day
September 19 – Storrowton Day
September 20 – Salute to West Springfield
September 21: Rhode Island Day & Salute to Holyoke
September 22: Connecticut Day
September 23: Massachusetts Day
September 24: New Hampshire Day
September 25: Vermont Day
September 26: Grange Day
September 27: Salute to Springfield
September 28: Salute to Chicopee
September 29: Salute to Agawam
September 30: Salute to Westfield
October 1: Harvest New England Day
October 2: October Fun Day
October 3: Salute to Special Olympics
Click here for more information on hours and special theme days at the fair