Big E parade continues to see large crowds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Under a shining sun, the daily Big E parade is underway.

The crowd is buzzing! There’s bright, sunny skies, warm temperatures, and not a drop of rain in the sky, so that’s really bringing people out to the Big E Tuesday.

The parade runs daily, and each day brings thousands of people.

“I am loving it,” said Quillan Reilly of South Windsor. “It’s pretty nice out here, it’s not too humid. It’s a great day….Uh, it’s pretty nice. Middle 70s, it’s like shorts weather, and it’s one of those days where you can wear a t-shirt or a sweatshirt.”

Parade-goers get to enjoy a procession of floats, marching bands, smiling faces, and intricate costumes. There’s music, dancing, and you can still munch on your favorite Big E foods as the parade marches by.

For other Connecticut visitors, the weather was just right for their Big E plans.

“I like to see all the different booths, I like to see the animals,” said Dalton Silverman. “Yeah, and we have breakfast at the firehouse first thing. We have like a definite route that we take.”

If you want to wait for the Mardi Gras parade, that starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but it’s the main event at 5 p.m. on Fridays and weekends.

If you’re planning to head out soon for The Big E, the forecast is definitely in your favor, with dry weather.

Remember, The Big E closes at 10 p.m. on weeknights.