WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The key to avoiding delays when headed to the Big E is to know where to park.

Main Parking

If you plan to park on the Big E fairgrounds, all main parking will be found at Gate 9, which is the first gate on Memorial Avenue if coming from the east (from Springfield, Route 5, I-91, etc.) and the last gate if coming from the west (Agawam).

Cash Only!

Be advised that it is cash-only parking, and there are no ATMs near the gate, so you will have to have $10 on-hand in order to park.

Handicapped Parking

The Big E also provides handicapped-accessible parking spaces on a first-come first-served basis.

Off-site Parking

There are several private parking lots along Memorial Avenue, Baldwin Street, and other surrounding streets that are within walkable distance of the fairgrounds. The parking fees at these lots are set by the property owners, and tend to vary based on distance from the fair. The price may also vary based on peak and non-peak times.

Public Transportation

There are also options to take public transportation. The Eastern States Exposition has partnered with Peter Pan Bus Lines to offer shuttles heading to the Big E. The shuttles will depart from Springfield Union Station (55 Frank B. Murray St., Springfield) on Saturdays and Sundays. The Hartford Line commuter rail will also offer rail service to Union Station, where free shuttles will depart for the Big E at Gate 24.