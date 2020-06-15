Big E President & CEO still planning on opening in September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of now, the Big E is still planning on opening this September to the public, but they said a lot could change before that in the next few months.

Opening day at the Big E this year is scheduled for Friday, September 18th. According to their President & CEO Gene Cassidy, the Big E wouldn’t fit into any of the phases of the state’s reopening plan.

Cassidy told 22News they are mapping out a plan that would allow them to have a safe fair this year.

“We have been deeply engaged in putting the fair together. I’m happy to report the interest is really positive and tremendous. They are looking for an outlet. And the fair is a great big light at the end of the tunnel.”

Cassidy told 22News their plans includes new safety measures, which include having traffic patterns and markers for social distancing.

He’s also confident they’d be able to keep the fair clean with their sanitation protocols and the number of hand washing stations. And they’d require guests to wear masks if that’s still recommended by the CDC.

Cassidy also touched on the important role the 17-day fair plays in supporting the local economy. The Big E generates close to three-quarters of a billion dollars each year.