Big E President donates 500 pounds of beef to homeless in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – For the second consecutive year, Big E president Eugene Cassidy has donated five hundred pounds of beef to benefit the homeless and families in need.

Cassidy donated the beef to the Open Pantry in Springfield’s north end on Thursday afternoon. The beef came from the steer Cassidy purchased at a 4H cattle auction during Big E’s run this past September.

Cassidy would like others in the business community to duplicate this gesture.

“I challenge businesses to get involved to buy a steer and give back to the community. Those of us who are blessed with food security, we don’t know what it’s like to be food insecure.” -Big E president Eugene Cassidy

“I think it’s fantastic to be able to move forward on the 4H. You’ll be helping families in need of high protein beef here.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The Open Pantry and Springfield friends of the homeless will each receive two hundred and fifty pounds of this beef.

Friday morning, the open pantry will begin distributing its share to some one hundred and forty families who come for their supply of groceries.

“It was such a great experience for all the families that received the meat, and they’ll come out again this year. Especially during the holidays, it makes it even better. It’s more of a treat for our families.” -Annie Rennix, Open Pantry Program Director

The two hundred and fifty pounds of this meat allocated to friends of the homeless is expected to provide eight hundred meals for those who spend their nights at the cities homeless shelters.