Big E sees traditionally busy second weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s become tradition that some of the biggest crowds come to The Big E during the second weekend of the 17-day run.

That continues to be the case as crowds came from early Saturday morning, through late the afternoon and into the evening. Many purposely wait a full week into the fair before joining all the other families.

22News continues to find some folks that see the advantage of having a detailed itinerary of what to do and what to see. Others prefer to wing it, so to speak, and make up their agenda as they go.

“Winging it, just go with the flow, you know you get out,” said Jessica Martin of Springfield. “Do whatever you want, get out with the family, and go.”

Brie Dumont told 22News her plans include, “….. to go through the whole perimeter if you can, state buildings, the other buildings, and then save all the rides and stuff for the next time.”

So whether you come to The Big E with a set plan or just let the day unfold as you go, these fairgoers are just happy to have gone to The Big E.

Beautiful weather has accompanied their visit for nearly all of this season, accounting for some truly positive attendance figures.