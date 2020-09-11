Big E selling cheese to help local dairy farmers affected by pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you love cheese, here’s a golden opportunity to help western Massachusetts dairy farmers.

The Big E began selling that cheese Thursday to help the farmers who’ve seen their sales dwindle and their college markets disappear during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday was the first victory cheese sales event at the Big E. The Big E’s Agriculture Manager, Elena Hovagimian, told 22News that customers can order online and pick it up as soon as possible.

“We’ve just gotten our first pick up and it’s going rather smoothly. Pick up some cheese, we’ll have some new offerings on Monday. Go ahead and order again, It’s going to be awesome,” said Hovagimian.

To help the dairy farmers ride out their sales decline, the Big E invites Cheese lovers to place their order online to the Big E, and pick up the cheese every other Thursday and Friday at gate 9A.

These additional sources of revenue for dairy farmers and cheesemakers will continue until Friday, December 18.