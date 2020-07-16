Big E Summer Weekends at Storrowton Village begins this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition on Wednesday announced “Big E Summer Weekends” at Storrowton Village, to allow residents to “dine, shop, sip, and satisfy” their taste buds on The Big E fairgrounds.

The Big E Bakery, Storrowton Tavern, Sam Adams Brew Garden, and Storrowton Village Museum & Gift Shop have teamed up to create this event which they say will be a safe, social distancing environment that will allow people to enjoy an afternoon or evening out and support local businesses.

It will begins Friday, July 17.

“The Exposition is pleased to showcase some of our iconic products and serve as an incubator for our local partners to get back into business after a long hiatus from being able to conduct their operations. We invite the support of our community and our community at large to help us bring life back to the grounds and continue to serve as an economic driver for the region.” Eugene J. Cassidy, President and CEO of ESE

This announcement comes weeks after Big E officials agreed to cancel this year’s fair due to Covid-19 safety concerns. Visitors can enjoy the following at the Big E Summer Weeekends:

The Big E Bakery Drive-Up Window:

The Big E Bakery will be open weekends so fans can purchase Big E Cream Puffs and Eclairs all summer long, a first for the Bakery that opened in 2002! Drive up to the New England Center to order singles, 3-packs, and 6-packs for a special occasion, surprise dessert, or a tasty treat after work. The bakery will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here is more information and online ordering details.

Sam Adams Brew Garden:

The Sam Adams Brew Garden, a popular favorite at The Big E, will be open for outdoor dining this summer. Relax and enjoy your favorite Sam Adams brews paired with a menu of appetizers, burgers, pizzas, salads, and more. The Brew Garden is located on the Avenue of States behind the Storrowton Village Gift Shop. Summer hours are Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here is more information.

Storrowton Tavern:

In the mood for hearty New England fare? Stop by Storrowton Tavern, just steps away from the Village Green, for indoor and outdoor dining options. Tavern lunch and dinner hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; with Sunday BBQ Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner service from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Full menus, cocktail hour information, and patio music lineup.

Storrowton Village Museum & Gift Shop:

Storrowton Village Museum will be open for timed-ticket historic house tours on Tuesdays to Thursdays and family activity blocks on Fridays and Saturdays this summer, through August 29. The museum will also offer ticketed ghost tours on Fridays in August. Guests can visit the newly remodeled Storrowton Village Gift Shop in the Phillips House, filled with handpicked items for home, garden, fashion, kids, and more. There are sections for New England-made maple products, hand-forged blacksmith items, gifts like “The Big E Book”, the Eastern States Exposition Centennial history book, and official Big E tartan products that include clutches, coin purses, tissue holders and keychain wristlets. The Gift Shop is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday hours are extended to 7 p.m., with extra shopping hours to be added in August. Learn more here.