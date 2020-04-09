Closings and Delays
Big E testing site for COVID-19 now open

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Big E is open Thursday for first responders. 

To get tested you must be a first responder showing symptoms of the virus and have a referral from your doctor. 

The testing site is for first responders and health workers only which include:

Police Officers Firefighters EMS Personnel Correction Officers Mortuary Service Providers State Active Duty National Guard Personnel 

The site at the Big E and in Foxborough will each perform up to 200 tests a day, seven days a week, with appointments scheduled in advance. 

The site is administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

