Big E vaccination site opens Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A regional vaccine clinic will be opening up in Hampden County Tuesday with final preparations now underway at the Eastern States Exposition Grounds in West Springfield.

The vaccine clinic in the transportation building will open on the grounds Tuesday at Noon. Going forward, it will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The site will be supplied with 1,500 doses a week but hope to eventually increase that to 1,200 doses per day.

Of those weekly doses, 25 percent will be reserved for people who live in West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland, but the site is available to everyone in the state.

You can make an appointment on the town’s website if you’re a West Springfield resident or through the state’s vaccine sign-up website. You will not be allowed on the grounds without an appointment.

If you need assistance making an appointment please call the West Springfield Senior Center at 413-263-3264 or call the state’s hotline at 211.

Mayor Will Reichelt says new appointments will go live every Wednesday and Friday and all appointments are booked for Tuesday.